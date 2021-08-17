RTMC probes fatal Kei Cuttings bus crash

Johannesburg – A team from the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) is investigating a bus crash which claimed the lives of at least 28 people at Kei Cuttings in the Eastern Cape on Monday.

According to the RTMC, the crash happened when a luxury coach went off the N2 between Butterworth and East London.

RTMC has reported that six other people were seriously injured and transported to Frere Hospital and 18 others sustained no injuries.

A report will be released on the incident once the RTMC completes its investigation.

Meanwhile, Minister of Transport, Fikile Mbalula, sent his condolences to families who lost loved ones in the crash.

“The loss of life is tragic and brings untold suffering to families who have lost breadwinners and loved ones. I convey my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and their loved ones. We must all continue to work together in making our roads safe and ensuring responsible driving,” Mbalula said.

– SAnews.gov.za

Also read:

Muvhango welcomes new actress Angela Atlang

Grieving granny tells of amapiano king Mpura’s last wish

Covid-19 positive cases hit ‘Generations: The Legacy’

Max Lichaba hits out at step son

Khanyi’s boyfriend accused of being part of vehicle scam

The Braai Show producers demand an apology from AKA

Lwandle Ndaba explains why he released song about stepdad Max Lichaba

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Ashley Lechman