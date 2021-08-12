Royal AM found guilty of bringing the League into disrepute

Johannesburg – The Premier Soccer League (PSL) disciplinary committee (DC) has found Royal AM guilty of all charges after the club boycotted the League’s promotion/relegation play-offs held in June.

Royal AM was charged by the PSL for bringing the League into disrepute for failure to honour their play-off matches to determine who gets promoted to the top flight Premiership between them, Richards Bay and Chippa United.

Chippa United retained their PSL status after play-off walk-overs following Royal AM’s no-show.

The club is currently locked in a legal wrangle against Judge Roland Sutherland’s ruling that Sekhukhune United are the 2020/21 National First Division champions.

The KwaZulu-Natal-based outfit are adamant they should gain automatic promotion to the Premiership instead of Sekhukhune, who gained promotion via a protest.

It has however not been revealed by PSL prosecutor Nande Becker when the sentence will be handed down after the club informed the PSL that they are prepared to go as far as the Constitutional Court to appeal the decision that led to Sekhukhune gaining promotion.

The DC hearing has been postponed twice before at the request of Royal’s legal representatives.

Also read:

Shwashwi: Does Shauwn Mkhize know anything about soccer?

Royal AM head to Constitutional Court to secure PSL promotion

Actress Thandeka Mdeliswa’s killer sentenced to 25 years in prison

Mohale says he is divorcing Somizi

Pearl Thusi’s love interest revealed as they plan to tie the knot

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Xolile Mtshazo