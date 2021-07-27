Royal AM contempt of court application dismissed with costs

Johannesburg – Judge Leonie Wendell on Monday threw out Royal AM’s application that sought to charge the PSL and its acting CEO Mato Madlala with contempt of court for going ahead with the promotion/relegated playoffs that ended with Chippa United retaining their top-flight status.

The ruling by the South Gauteng high court judge has dashed the national first division club’s hopes of automatic promotion to the DStv Premiership and the application was dismissed with costs.

The GladAfrica Championship club is currently facing disciplinary action after they were charged by the PSL for not participating in the play-offs last month.

The DC hearing has sat already sat twice and has been postponed on both occasions over the past two weeks.

The KwaZulu-Natal club, owned by celebrity businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize and his son Andile Mpisane, sought relief from the courts after they were rendered to have completed the league season as runners-up and required to contest the play-offs while Sekhukhune United leapfrogged them on the log after winning their protest and got promoted to the Premiership.

Judge Windell found that the initial decision by Safa arbitrator Advocate Hilton Epstein to award Sekhukhune United three points from their match against Polokwane City, who failed to havef five under-23 players on their team sheet in a match against Sekhukhune, stands and was correct.

Sunday World

Author



Xolile Mtshazo