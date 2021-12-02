Robert Marawa bags another ambassadorship

Johannesburg – Radio sports talk show host Robert Marawa was named as brand ambassador for betting company Hollywoodbets at FNB Stadium on Wednesday.

Marawa was brought out from the stadium tunnel accompanied by a marching band, cheerleaders, flames, fireworks, and glitter cannons.

Four months ago, the SABC parted ways with Marawa.

He also bagged a sponsorship deal with the luxury car brand, Lexus.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Robert Marawa (@robert_marawa)

Consecutively Marawa has partnered with Arena Holdings to broadcast his award-winning show, Marawa Sports Worldwide (MSW), streamed live on SowetanLIVE.co.za, and the company’s radio stations, Vuma FM in KwaZulu-Natal and Rise FM in Mpumalanga.

