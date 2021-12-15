Renew your driver’s licence at RTMCs centres this festive season

Johannesburg – The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) has advised driving licence holders, who need to renew their driving licence cards, that its services will be open for business over the festive season.

The RTMC operates two driving licensing centres at Waterfall Office Park in Midrand and Eco-Origins Park in Centurion.

“The centres operate from 7am to 9pm daily, including Saturday and Sunday. Drivers whose driving licence cards expired between March 2020 and August 2021 are called upon to make urgent arrangements to renew before the expiry of the grace period in March 2022.

“The two RTMC licensing centres have bought relief to thousands of drivers who were seeking to renew their driving licence cards or to obtain temporary driving licences,” RTMC said on Wednesday.

A total of 26 816 licences have been issued by the two centres since October 2021 when they started operating to date.

The centres have now expanded the services offered to include applications for professional driving permits.

Motorists are reminded to pre-book their appointment at online.natis.gov.za beforehand.

