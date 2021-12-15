REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
E-edition
Subscribe
VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
News

Renew your driver’s licence at RTMCs centres this festive season

By Sunday World
Traffic authorities discovered a truck carrying 106 corpses during a routine stop and search operation along the N2 highway near Somerset West. Photo by Mike from Pexels
Photo by Mike from Pexels

Johannesburg – The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) has advised driving licence holders, who need to renew their driving licence cards, that its services will be open for business over the festive season.

The RTMC operates two driving licensing centres at Waterfall Office Park in Midrand and Eco-Origins Park in Centurion.

“The centres operate from 7am to 9pm daily, including Saturday and Sunday. Drivers whose driving licence cards expired between March 2020 and August 2021 are called upon to make urgent arrangements to renew before the expiry of the grace period in March 2022.

“The two RTMC licensing centres have bought relief to thousands of drivers who were seeking to renew their driving licence cards or to obtain temporary driving licences,” RTMC said on Wednesday.

A total of 26 816 licences have been issued by the two centres since October 2021 when they started operating to date.

The centres have now expanded the services offered to include applications for professional driving permits.

Motorists are reminded to pre-book their appointment at online.natis.gov.za beforehand.

– SAnews.gov.za

To read more political news and views, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author

Latest News

Most Read Posts

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Sunday World Notifications Would you like to receive notifications on latest updates? No Yes