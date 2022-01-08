Read the full ANC January 8 statement here

Johannesburg – The ruling party of South Africa, the African National Congress (ANC), is this weekend celebrating 110 years of existence.

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the much anticipated January 8th statement today.

Ramaphosa emphasised the destruction that the Covid-19 pandemic had on the country’s economy.

Read the full statement below:

Loading...

To read more political news and views, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author