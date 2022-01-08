REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
Read the full ANC January 8 statement here

By Sunday World
President Cyril Ramaphosa is accused by the writer of taking a paedastrian approach to current issues overwhelming the country. PICTURE: BONGIWE MCHUNU

Johannesburg – The ruling party of South Africa, the African National Congress (ANC), is this weekend celebrating 110 years of existence.

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the much anticipated January 8th statement today.

Ramaphosa emphasised the destruction that the Covid-19 pandemic had on the country’s economy.

Read the full statement below: 

 

 

