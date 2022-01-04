Read part one of the state capture report here

Johannesburg – South African President Cyril Ramaphosa today was handed over the first part of the State Capture Commission report.

According to the Presidency, the Commission’s final report will be submitted to the President in three parts.

The second part is anticipated to be handed over at the end of January 2022, and the final part at the end of February 2022.

See the full document below:

Loading...

