Rea Vaya Buses not operating due to protest

By Coceka Magubeni
Rea vaya Bus.

JOHANNESBURG- It was a sad morning for most passengers as they had to find other means of commuting to get to work and school this morning.

This follows a service delivery protest.

The protest started along the Soweto motorway near Ghost Town Station and as the protest progressed, the protestors took it even further to close the bus depot.

The residents took advantage of the election campaigns period where political parties in South Africa go to different places and locations, to urge people to register to vote.

 

An update from the bus company’s social media accounts told passengers that the situation has worsened, and the buses are still diverted.

“Rea Vaya advises passengers that buses are unable to operate as protesters have blocked entrance and exit points of the Dobsonville depot. We apologize for the inconvenience and will provide feedback,” the post suggested.

 

An hour later, after the first update, the account added, “The situation has not changed, and buses will not operate this morning. Passengers are advised to look for alternative transport.”

 

