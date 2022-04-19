E-edition
Rapper Youngsta remembers Riky Rick during Ramadan

By Somaya Stockenstroom
Youngsta - Instagram

Rapper Youngsta has paid tribute to the late Riky Rick, two months after the Boss Zonke hitmaker died by suicide.

The Cape Town-based Youngsta, real name Riyadh Roberts, said on Tuesday he has used the holy month of Ramadan to reflect.

He wrote on social media: “During Ramadan, I have the time to process my thoughts, what I’m feeling and pray on it. Everyone grieves differently, I do it quietly. I never spoke about Riky’s passing becoz [sic] most of our encounters were personal, not always public.

“I wasn’t his closest friend nor did we know each other for a lifetime, but over the years there was a friendship built.”

He said they shared many conversations ranging from music, politics, life, fashion, legacy and other “deep” topics, announcing that in Riky’s memory, he wrote a song for him and was honoured to refer to the late star as a “rappers rapper”.

“This won’t be enough to explain everything he’s done for us and everyone he influenced in SA hip-hop, but just like them I’m hurting inside and wanted to say my piece to be a little bit more at peace.

“My heart goes out to his wife, kids, and his family whom I keep in my prayers as I see this holy month nearing its end. May Allah [God] accept the duahs [prayers] we make for him and grant him a high place in Jannah [paradise]. Inshallah Ameen [If God wills. Amen].”

Link to song here: YoungstaCPT – Dear Rikhado, Love Riyadh (lnk.to)

