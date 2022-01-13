Rape suspect nabbed after being wanted for 13 years in Mangaung

Johannesburg – A 34-year-old most wanted suspect in Bloemfontein, Free State was arrested after two weeks of tracking and tracing by police officials.

According to the provincial spokesperson Brigadier Motansi Mokhele, the suspect was nabbed on Thursday at about 12:15.

“He has been on the wanted list for the past 13 years and was arrested after he was linked through DNA,” said Brigadier Makhele.

It is alleged that the suspect surprised his victims by sneaking from behind and grabbing them by the neck, threatening to stab them.

“He will then drag the victim to either an open space or an empty house where he will rape them and run away when done,” Makhele further said.

“All the rape cases happened in the Bloemspruit area and the victims are aged between 23 and 24 with one victim aged 43 years old. The rapes happened between 2009 and 2013,” Brigadier Makhele added.

The suspect will appear before the Bloemfontein Magistrate court on Monday, 17 January on 13 counts of rape and attempted murder.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author