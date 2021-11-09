VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
Rand Water warns residents of planned 54-hour water outage

By Anelisa Sibanda
(Photo by Gallo Images / Johnny Onverwacht)

Johannesburg – Rand Water has released a media statement informing citizens of the 54 hours planned water outage that will occur on 15 November which will start at 5am.

The cause of this water outage is due to the bulk water supplier working on their raw water pipe.

Due to this, there will be areas in Johannesburg that are affected for those hours of the planned water outage.

There will be little to no water during this time.

Water tankers will be supplied to the people that will be affected by this and this is meant to reduce the impact.

People are reminded to stock up on water and fill their buckets in preparation for the two-day outage.

 

