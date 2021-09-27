Ramaphosa- We call for voters to vote for the ‘real manifesto’

Johannesburg- African National Congress members gathered in the City of Tshwane to deliver thier 2021 manifesto ahead the Local government elections.

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered his manifesto speech in the presence of his predecessors, Thabo Mbeki, Kgalema Montlante and other ANC NEC members.

“ANC led governement has given support to businesses, workers and the poor. South African citizens want the ANC to serve the people,” Ramaphosa.

“As the ANC we pledge to do better than in the past, this is what we dedicate ourselves to do.We want leaders to selflessly serve all the people of South Africa.”

Ramaphosa added that he agrees that the ruling party has made mistakes and they are willing to rectify them given a chance by voting for ANC.

“As the ANC we have made sure that poor households have access to basic needs. The ANC promises to improve maintainance of water, sanitation and infrastructure in the country.”

“Our priority is to create job opportunities for young people and make sure they are employed swiftly. The ANC will continue social security measures for vulnarable groups.”

ANC NEC member Ronald Lamula said he strongly believes that ANC will reclaim the city of Tshwane and be able to correct their mistakes.

“We want to make sure that we fix water, road issues in areas such as Mamelodi, Hammanskraal and other affected areas.”

The ANC claims that the DA took over Tshwane and subotaged the water supplies and there was no clean water in Hammanskraal. The city is bankrupt and if we win we will have to rebuild from scatch again.

“We need to empower women socially, economically and politically, which is why our candidate list has majority of women”

“We ask you to come out and vote for ANC so that we can put economic transformation back on track,” Ramaphosa.

If voters partner up with us, we will be able to implement the changes that we want. our manifesto is rich, owned by the people of our country.

“We ask that you vote for the manifesto that we have put and give us a mandate to fix our capital and all our other cities.”

“Invest in ANC and we will deliver.”

To read more political news and views from this week’s newspaper, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Anelisa Sibanda