Ramaphosa to address the nation on new variant tonight

Johannesburg- President Cyril Ramaphosa will be addressing South Africans at 8 o’clcok tonight.

This has been confirmed by the office of Presidency’s social media account.

The address follows an urgent meeting that the President held with the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) yesterday, regarding the new variant that has been identified in South Africa.

The President’s address will be broadcast and streamed on a range of platforms that are accessible to South Africans and international audiences.

See how Tweeps feel about tonight’s address:

Cyril must put himself under Lockdown, I am tired now #FamilyMeeting pic.twitter.com/fuERM7Lh3H — JabulaniMacdonald⚡ (@Jabu_Macdonald) November 28, 2021

Dear @CyrilRamaphosa Thank you for advising us that there is a new variant around. Leave it with us to decide how to behave. Many thanks. We don’t need you to instruct us. Give us the facts and let us be. #FamilyMeeting — Wendy Lynn Reid (@wendylynnreid) November 26, 2021

I've never seen a president who is absent to attend other matters facing SA, from Corruption, unemployment, human trafficking and other issues. Always quick to decide and appear on our screens when it's covid related and lock us down. #FamilyMeeting — #FridgeArt (@ennockmartZA) November 27, 2021

The saddest part is that even if there were to take us to Level 5…South Africans will only protest on twitter 💔#FamilyMeeting pic.twitter.com/SuhEkkm64M — KgošiMokoni 👑 (@mavalela63) November 26, 2021

We need to stop calling these national addresses #FamilyMeeting . These politicians are not family and they don't have our best interests at heart. The elections clearly showed that. pic.twitter.com/RxX0KoqSw9 — The_Blessed (@L3b3lo_Solly) November 27, 2021

I think we've reached a point where we no longer need lockdown. Our government must leave everything in our hands, if you want a vaccine it's okay and if you don't want it's still fine.#FamilyMeeting — Felix Mothemane (@felix_mothemane) November 26, 2021

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author