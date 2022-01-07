REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
Ramaphosa tees off ahead of ANC’s 110th anniversary celebration with golf day

By Coceka Magubeni
Presidential golf day//Image: Twitter

Johannesburg- Preparations ahead of the much anticipated annual January 8th are coming along nicely.

Members of the African National Congress (ANC) are all over the Limpopo province, making their way to be in unity tomorrow in celebration of 110 years of the existence of the ANC.

Ahead of this celebration, state president and president of the ANC, Cyril Ramaphosa is playing golf today with the intention of raising funds.

Below are the prices one might pay to tee off with the president:

Category 1 

4 balls to play with the ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa costs R350 000

Category 2

4 balls to play with the Premier Stanley Mathabatha costs R200 000

Category 3

4 balls to play with any Minister or MEC costs R100 000

Category 4

4 balls to play with an NEC member  costs R75 000

Category 5

Individual 4 ball costs R10 000

 

