Ramaphosa orders Mpumalanga MEC accused of murder to step aside

Johannesburg- President Cyril Ramaphosa says the Mpumalanga MEC charged with murder should step aside.

The MEC was arrested following an altercation at an ANC branch meeting earlier this year.

Ramaphosa stated that the ANC’s rules are clear and the MEC will have to take accountability to the integrity commission.

“We have got a straightforward rule. You have to step aside from your position and have to account to the commission, said Ramaphosa.

“These types of things are handled automatically to maintain the integrity of the ANC. Whatever and whoever it has to comply with the party’s rules and protocols of the ANC.”

Two people died and the other was wounded. The MEC claimed that his charges are politically motivated.

In the meantime, the MEC is expected to appear in the Nelspruit Magistrate’s Court soon on the murder and attempted murder charges.

In a statement, police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo said the suspect, accompanied by his attorney, on Monday handed himself over to police in Nelspruit in connection with at least two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder.

He said the 45-year-old MEC was alleged to have been involved in a shooting, where two people were fatally shot and a third person wounded on 22 August 2021 in Nelspruit.

“His arrest brings to three the total number of people arrested in connection with this case. On 17 September 2021, police arrested Joseph Charlie Ngwenya (35) and Tshepo Matsane (30). They both appeared in court at least twice before being granted bail of R20 000 each on Friday, 8 October 2021,” said Naidoo.

He said the MEC was expected to appear in the Nelspruit Magistrate's Court soon on the murder and attempted murder charges.

Sunday World

Author



Anelisa Sibanda