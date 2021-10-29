Ramaphosa: Investors pledges for R40-billion to build Soweto’s new mega-city

Johannesburg – While the election campaign trail draw closer to the gridlock, the African National Congress (ANC) took to Thokoza Park, Soweto for their last push.

President Cyril Ramaphosa was addressing the attendees at the party’s Siyanqoba Rally, as the ANC is on trial to convince the masses to vote for the ruling party ahead on 1 November.

He said that despite infrastructure woes in Soweto as a whole, the ANC-led administration will build a new mega city and investors pledged for R40 Billion.

Adding to this, Ramaphosa said that proper infrastructure is going to be prioritized in Thokoza Park.

Ramaphosa has urged Thokoza Park residents to bear with the ANC as it’s on plans to fasten the process of resolving the electricity issues in the township of Soweto.

This comes after Ramaphosa had to face scores of residents fueled with anger holding placards, raising their concerns.

Ramaphosa didn’t have a place to his head, as the crowd carried placards stating “three years without electricity, ANC has done nothing!”.

The embattled ruling party was forced to come and address the community of Thokoza Park over ailing concerns, where residents had to endure electricity crisis and indisposed living conditions where there’s rapid overflowing water sewage in their area.

However, Ramaphosa admitted that the ANC is to be blamed for all these issues, but turned tables on electricity issue that residents used to breach electricity.

“The reason for your lack of electricity can be attributed to breaching electricity for the past years, it will take time to repair this crisis but we as the carrying government we will work it around the clock,” said Ramaphosa.

On the water and sanitation backlog, Ramaphosa said in a bid to repair the water pipeline will cost the municipality over R7-billion.

To read more political news and views from this week’s newspaper, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Thomas Lethoba