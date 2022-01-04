Ramaphosa commends Zondo, whistleblowers for showing courage in state capture

Johannesburg – President Cyril Ramaphosa has sung a song of praises to the chairperson of the Zondo Commission and acting chief justice Raymond Zondo and whistleblowers who all stood out for the proceedings of the Zondo Commission.

Ramaphosa who was handed over the first part of the State Capture Commission report said this occasion marks the beginning of the final phase of the commission.

“I should extend my gratitude to the chairperson of the commission, judge Zondo for taking a very profound responsibility with the entire processes of the commission.

“We wish him well as he enters the last leap of the commission.

“We also thank whistleblowers, researchers, investigators, and commission staff for valuable responsibility to extend a helping hand, we extend a word of gratitude to them all,” said Ramaphosa.

He also commended the then public protector advocate Thuli Madonsela, who launched an investigation into state capture in 2016, after receiving formal complaints from members of the Dominican Order of Southern Africa.

“It is important to value contribution of former public protector advocate Thuli Madonsela for laying the foundation of establishing this commission,” he said.

The President said the launch of the state capture was to restore the image of the government.

“This is to restore the integrity and credibility of our SOEs. The first handover has been a successful one,” said Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa said he will submit a full report to the parliament before the 30th of June this year.

“State capture has damaged the rule of law in a democratic era, the people of South Africa looked at this commission to uncover the truths and identify those responsible for state capture,” said Ramaphosa.

“Together we have chosen the path for transparency and accountability most importantly we chose the path for justice and the rule of law.

According to the Presidency, the Commission’s final report will be submitted to the President in three parts.

The second part is anticipated to be handed over at the end of January 2022, and the final part at the end of February 2022.

The State Capture Commission, is a public inquiry established in January 2018 by former President Jacob Zuma, in bid to investigate allegations of state capture, corruption, and fraud in the public sector.

