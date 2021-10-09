VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
Breaking News

Ramaphosa campaigns for ANC in KZN

By Anelisa Sibanda
President Cyril Ramaphosa is at Dr WB Rubusana region in Eastern Cape where he is conducting door-to-door campaign. PICTURE: ANC

Johannesburg- African National Congress leader, President Cyril Ramaphosa is campaigning for votes in KZN ahead of the November polls.

This comes after the unrest in the province following Jacob Zuma’s arrest.

Ramaphosa is set to meet with community members at Folweni, KwaMakhutha and uMbumbulu.

It is 3 weeks until the Local Government Elections take place.

Ramaphosa delivered the ANC’s manifesto a week ago where he asked for the people to vote for the ‘real manifesto’.

For more political news and views from this week’s newspaper, click here. 

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author


Latest News

Most Read Posts

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.