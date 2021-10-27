R350 SRD recipients must wait for SMS before they try to collect

Johannesburg – In a statement, the South African Post Office has advised Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant beneficiaries who opted to use the Post Office to visit their nearest Pick ‘n Pay or Boxer supermarket, or Post Office, to collect their R350 only after they have received an SMS informing them that their grant is available.

“If you chose a bank account or cash send as your payment method, you will receive the money through the bank you chose, and you cannot go to one of the supermarkets,” the statement read.

SA Post Office says beneficiaries who have received the SMS and who choose to withdraw their grant from a Pick ‘n Pay or Boxer supermarket, must also have their cell phones and identity document with them.

In addition, The Post Office also said that the grant will not be available if you try to collect it before you have received an SMS.

“The SA Post Office has become aware of large numbers of beneficiaries who try to withdraw their R350 SRD grant before receiving their SMS.

“Only beneficiaries who chose to receive their grants from the Post Office have the option of also collecting the grant from Pick ‘n Pay or Boxer.

“The first week of every month is set aside for paying our old age, disability, and child grants. During this week SRD R350 grants cannot be paid out,” The Post Office said.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Nompilo Zulu