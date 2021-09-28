R Kelly found guilty on sex trafficking charges

Johannesburg – Embattled American singer Robert Sylvester Kelly, best known as R Kelly has been found guilty of sex trafficking and racketeering charges.

The singer spent over a decade trying to intimidate his victims with threats and bribery.

His demise arose in 2019 following the release of a documentary that uncovered his predatory activities, ‘Surviving R. Kelly’.

Even though he was cleared of 18 child pornography charges in 2008, the documentary dwelled on these long-standing claims and unveiled new ones.

The docuseries featured interviews with victims, including his ex-wife of 13 years who claimed she was abused throughout the marriage.

Over the years, more victims came forward helping prosecutors to further strengthen the case against the singer.

As a result, R Kelly was found guilty following a six-week trial featuring striking testimonies from 50 witnesses and was condemned for some of his misdemeanours.

After years of capitalising on his fame and fortune to intimidate and silence his victims, he was at last condemned on all counts of racketeering and sex trafficking.

Sunday World

Author



Nompilo Zulu