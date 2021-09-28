REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
E-edition
Subscribe
VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
News

R Kelly found guilty on sex trafficking charges

By Nompilo Zulu
CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 17: Singer R. Kelly turns to leave after appearing at a hearing at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse on September 17, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. Kelly is facing multiple sexual assault charges and is being held without bail. (Photo by Antonio Perez - Pool via Getty Images)

Johannesburg – Embattled American singer Robert Sylvester Kelly, best known as R Kelly has been found guilty of sex trafficking and racketeering charges.

The singer spent over a decade trying to intimidate his victims with threats and bribery.

His demise arose in 2019 following the release of a documentary that uncovered his predatory activities, ‘Surviving R. Kelly’.

Even though he was cleared of 18 child pornography charges in 2008, the documentary dwelled on these long-standing claims and unveiled new ones.

The docuseries featured interviews with victims, including his ex-wife of 13 years who claimed she was abused throughout the marriage.

Over the years, more victims came forward helping prosecutors to further strengthen the case against the singer.

As a result, R Kelly was found guilty following a six-week trial featuring striking testimonies from 50 witnesses and was condemned for some of his misdemeanours.

After years of capitalising on his fame and fortune to intimidate and silence his victims, he was at last condemned on all counts of racketeering and sex trafficking.

Watch: 

Tweeps react:

While the singer’s fans protest and continue to be loyal, others say American sitcom, Boondocks predicted the future -now present.

 

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author


Latest News

Most Read Posts

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.