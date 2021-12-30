Quinton de Kock retires from Test cricket

Johannesburg- Proteas wicketkeeper-batsman, Quinton de Kock has announced his retirement from Test cricket with immediate effect.

This comes after the Proteas’ first Betway Test match against India in Centurion where India won by 113 runs and took a lead in the three rounds.

De Kock has stated that his intentions are to spend more time with his growing family for the timing and reason for his relatively early retirement.

He and his wife, Sasha are anticipating the imminent birth of their first child in the coming days.

De Kock, who is 29 years old made his debut against Australia in Gqeberha in 2014. In 54 matches, he amassed 3 300 rounds with a high score of 141 not out.

The former Test captain’s talent as wicketkeeper set him apart on the world stage, with 232 dismissals, including 221 catches and 11 stumpings.

“This is not a decision that I have come to very easily. I have taken a lot of time to think about what my future looks take like and what needs to take priority in my life now that Sasha and I are about to welcome our first child into this world and look to grow our family beyond that, read his statement.”

“My family is everything to me and I want to have the time and space to be able to be with them during this new and exciting chapter of our lives.’

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has been a part of my Test cricket journey from the very beginning. To my coaches, team mates, the various management teams and my family and friends- I couldn’t have shown up as I did without your support.”

This is not the end of my career as a Protea, I’m fully committed to white ball cricket and representing my country to the best of my ability for the foreseeable future. All the best to my teammates for the remainder of this Test series against India.”

