Queen B says she will reveal her new love interest ‘soon’

Johannesburg- Bonang Matheba recently took to Twitter and said she will spoil her person, which got her fans suspicious and begged that she shows them her mystery man.

The House of BNG is currently living her best life in New York City, ‘The Big Apple’.

Queen B teased that there is a new man in her life, and this triggered her fans’ suspicions.

One of her fans asked when she will be posting her new man and she said she will be posting her new man soon.

Queen B has been taking sometime off from dating after her previous relationship with the famous rapper, AKA ended.

Also read: Bonang posts cryptic message about love interest on Twitter and then deletes post

She revealed that she is not ready to have any children yet as she still wants to enjoy her life.

…one thing 'bout me, I WILL spoil you! — Bonang Matheba 👑 (@bonang_m) September 6, 2021

I'll post his knees soon https://t.co/4382ticuXq — Bonang Matheba 👑 (@bonang_m) September 6, 2021

“I am very selfish with myself and my time and there are a lot of things I would like to achieve before I can have any children,” she said.

Queen B also stated that she loves children but having one now will stop her from partying and drinking, which is what she enjoys doing now.

The star promised to give her fans a sneak peak of her new man and wished them a lovely week.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Anelisa Sibanda