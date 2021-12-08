Qualification verification process exposes Zululand senior managers

Durban – A qualification verification process has revealed that several senior managers at Zululand district municipality, the heartland of KwaZulu-Natal had no qualifications or experience to occupy the positions with some managers who had not even studied beyond matric.

This is contained in a report released by the IFP led municipality on Wednesday.

“The Zululand district municipality has concluded the process of verifying the academic qualifications of 34 senior managers. The verification process revealed that some senior managers do not possess the appropriate qualifications while others do not have qualifications at all,” said the municipality in a statement.

Municipal mayor Thulasizwe Buthelezi made the unexpected announcement three days after his re-election, saying all managers should comply with Municipal Competency Levels for senior managers.

Despite the NFP and EFF attacking Buthelezi’s decision, alleging that he was using the verification to purge employees who were not members of the IFP, the municipality however went ahead.

The EFF went to an extent of threatening that it will withdraw its coalition agreement with the IFP.

The municipality said it will now implement consequence management on the implicated managers with some cases being referred for disciplinary hearings.

To read more political news and views, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author