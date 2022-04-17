Pupils die on their way back home in KZN

As the death toll of pupils who perished during the deadly floods in KwaZulu-Natal rises, for several families the loss is unbearable.

More than 26 pupils were reported to have died during the heavy rains. Some of the pupils died on their way back from school trying to cross low-lying bridges but were swept away while others succumbed to death with their families when houses collapsed.

The most devastating story is that of three pupils at the Sokhela homestead in Clermont near Pinetown, who were trapped inside the house when it collapsed. The trio Olwethu,12, Luyanda,16, and Sanele, 17, were swallowed by the deadly debris.

The KwaZulu-Natal department of education said out of the 26 pupils that perished, two died on their way home from the school. The department also confirmed that 262 schools were destroyed by the floods. These schools add to an already existing backlog, with over 400 schools said to be needing urgent attention. “These are the confirmed numbers for now, the situation might change. Mobile classrooms will be dispatched to those schools that were affected by flooding,” said departmental spokesperson Sihle Mlotshwa.

Dlenyane Combined School in Tugela Ferry under the uMzinyathi district is devastated after two of its pupils were washed away when they tried to cross a river. The bodies of the two siblings, 16-year-old Amahle Shange and 18-year-old Lungisani, were found on the river bank.

School governing body member Nhlanhla Shelembe said indications are that the Lungisani siblings died while trying to assist other pupils cross the raging river.

“The learners who informed us of the incident said Lungisani was helping other learners to cross the river. His sister was the last one and when they tried to cross, they were washed away,” said Shelembe.

Lungisani, who was in matric, was described as a bright pupil.

Author