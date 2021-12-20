PSL speaks on Chiefs’ Covid-19 matter

Johannesburg – Kaizer Chiefs seem to be against the ropes with regards to the two matches that they did not honour after 31 staff members tested positive for 31 Covid-19.

The PSL finally released a statement regarding the latest, and the news will not sit well with Amakhosi supporters.

As things stand, Chiefs are facing the risk of forfeiting six points.

They did not honor their matches against Cape Town City and Golden Arrows.

Part of the statement read, “Having considered all aspects of the matter, and the information provided, NSL Exco today resolved that Kaizer Chiefs has not established a basis to reverse the decision of the Football Department.”

“NSL Exco has declined Chiefs’ request to have all their December fixtures moved. PSL will hold a media briefing on 5 January.”

FULL STATEMENT FROM PSL:

On the 2nd of December 2021, Kaizer Chiefs Football Club wrote to the Premier Soccer League (PSL) requesting “the postponement of all our matches for the month of December 2021.”



The PSL Football Department declined the application.



Kaizer Chiefs referred the Football Department’s decision to the NSL Executive Committee for reconsideration and asked that the Executive Committee accede to the club’s request for the postponement of the club’s “remaining fixtures for the month of December.”



The Executive Committee afforded Kaizer Chiefs a full opportunity to provide information in support of their request. Among other things Kaizer Chiefs were asked to demonstrate, why: despite NSL Circulars no 12 of 2020; 24 of 2020; and 11 of 2021; exceptional circumstances existed to postpone all Kaizer Chiefs matches for the month of December in this instance. During its deliberations on the matter the Executive Committee has taken the advice of Senior Counsel; has obtained input from the League Chief Medical Officer; and has considered representations from those potentially affected by the Football Department’s decision including Kaizer Chiefs.

Having exhaustively considered all aspects of the matter, and the information provided, the Executive Committee today resolved that Kaizer Chiefs has not established a basis to reverse the decision of the Football Department. The decision of the Football Department stands and the request to postpone Kaizer Chiefs’ matches for the month of December 2021 has been declined. The PSL will host a press conference on the 5th of January 2022 . The League will not be available to comment further until then.

