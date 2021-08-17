PSL confirm sale of Celtic, club relocated and renamed Royal AM

Johannesburg – The PSL on Tuesday officially announced the sale transaction of one of the oldest clubs in the Free State, Bloemfontein Celtic, to Durban businesswoman and reality TV celebrity Shauwn Mkhize.

The demise of the Phunya Selesele comes as huge blow to the people of Mangaung as they will be left with no club in the top flight Premeirship.

The PSL outfit, founded in 1969 by Norman Mathobisa and Victor Mahatane, was sold to the late ntate Petrus “Whitehead” Molemela in the 1980s, according to reports.

The club boasts a history of always being in dire financial straits. Before Molemela passed away in 2018, he sold it to businessman Jimmy Auguosti but it was not long before the club exchanged hands again when recent owner Max Tshabalala purchased it in 2014.

However Tshabalala also threw in the towel when he could no longer keep up with the financial strain the ever cash-strapped club was subjecting him to.

At the weekend it was revealed Tshabalala relinquished ownership to Mkhize and his son Andile Mpisane to a reported tune of R50-million.

Announcing the sale of Celtic to the Mkhize family, PSL chairman Irvin Khoza said at a media briefing in Johannesburg on Tuesday new owner Mkhize will relocate the team to Durban under the banner of her club’s name.

Khoza said the status of the national lower division side Royal AM has been sold to the owners of Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM), who will revive the club that had a circus-like spell in the Premiership last season before owner Lawrence Mulaudzi sold it to Abram Sello and he renamed it Marumo Gallants.

Khoza said they [PSL] had no option but approve the deal or face the prospect of having 15 clubs in the top flight in the new season.

“The critical issue, and despite our discomfort, the thing facing us is the issue of the solvency of the club or the risk of insolvency, if somebody says ‘I cannot afford.’ What do you do?” asked Khoza.

“It’s easy for us to say why the first option was not given to the local community but if there are no takers, what do you do? We want to protect the history of a club, but the issue of sustainability is a problem. Regardless of our discomfort when we deal with transitions sometimes, we must make sure we are doing the right thing.

“As a league, we have an obligation that the league must start with 16 teams, we’ve got commitments with sponsors, TV, etcetera. We don’t have too many in our football with deep pockets. That’s why it almost took us three days to discuss this matter. It is very important that the players and other employees be protected. In a case of insolvency, people lose jobs.”

