Promoter accuses Dineo Ranaka of not paying her

Johannesburg- Metro FM DJ, Umzali wam’s executive producer, and businesswoman Dineo Ranaka’s name has been trending on Twitter after a promoter alleged that she did not pay her.

Felicia Zwane, the lady who says she had promoted Dineo’s make-up brand LuvDr on the 3rd and 4th December 2021, reached out to gossip channels because she wanted to spill on her experience with Ranaka.

Zwane shared screenshots of a conversation between her and Dineo, where she was requesting her payment from the radio DJ and the response was that her company is still investigating missing cosmetics from the day Zwane was working with her make-up brand.

According to the screenhsots shared on social media, Dineo alleged that make-up stock went missing since the day Felicia was on duty, which equates to R3 000.

Zwane has a following just short of 20 000 on Instagram where she posts a lot of make up related posts to her 19 700 followers.

Take a look at how some tweeps reacted to the accusations below:

Dineo has a history of NOT paying people. 2 years ago her former manager took her to court for an amount of R20k that Dineo owed her. And there was also another story where Dineo refused to pay someone. — Makhorane (@Makhorane_) January 5, 2022

It's NOT the first time. She had a fall out with her former manager over payments and the case ended up in court. Dineo lost the case and had to pay the manager. — Makhorane (@Makhorane_) January 5, 2022

Its a very silly excuse….celebrities really think other people are worthless and now using her status. She must pay — Khalessi 🇬🇭🇸🇿 (@Chelseas_mama) January 5, 2022

They are — FAT TONY (@TonyFats) January 5, 2022

Open Space n tell it all… 😁 pic.twitter.com/mDDoJIS48K — Blue Ⓜ️adness (@vital_cerebral) January 5, 2022

*woman — Makeup Artist | Pretoria Nail Tech (@rito_ria_sambo) January 5, 2022

Dineo Ranaka is doing a great job at destroying her brand. Une drama losisi yeeeer!! pic.twitter.com/rDg73w3ggR — Nonkululeko (@Nkuleh_G) January 5, 2022

Attempts to contact Ranaka at the time of publishing proved unsuccessful at the time of publishing, however, this article will be updated when the DJ responds.

