Prince kaybee throws shade at major record labels

By Mbalenhle Zuma
Prince Kaybee

Johannesburg- Award-winning DJ Prince Kaybee recently took to social media to throw shade at South African record labels.

“Major Record Labels in South Africa have all the fancy boardrooms and high-end studios but can’t influence street culture. Imagine being a rich kid who can’t afford style,” he wrote.

Prince Kaybee is well known for the controversial comments that he makes on social media, but many tweeps voiced out their opinions on his statement.

Kaybee is signed under Universal Music Group and some thought that this was a personal matter that he wanted to voice out.

 

“How is this possible when major labels have dedicated “culture specialists” ?.. this goes to show that record labels both boutique and major labels have only one interest.. recouping their advance that’s it.. they are not in the business of developing artists”

 

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here. 

Also Read: Shwashwi: Zola Mhlongo reveals pregnancy, is Prince Kaybee the baby daddy?

