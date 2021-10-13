Prince Kaybee and Heavy K go after major record label

Johannesburg- Prince Kaybee recently threw shade about South African major record labels.

Prince Kaybee furthermore on social media revealed that he was unhappy at his current record label Universal Music Group.

“Major Record Labels in South Africa have all the fancy boardrooms and high-end studios but can’t influence street culture. Imagine being a rich kid who can’t afford style,” he wrote.

Prince Kaybee, later on, revealed that he is no longer happy with record label.

“I don’t wanna lie I was fine at Universal, my contract made sense while Themba was still at Universal, now they hired this other guy from Sony, Fok it’s terrible. When u want studio he says it’s not time yet, imagine a talentless person telling you when to be creative…” he wrote.

“Themba understood street culture, he is the one that chose both Fetch Your Life and Gugulethu as singles while I was still making them, imagine, I was still working on these songs. The current leadership doesn’t even know what studio monitors you using, they care fuckol.”

“It’s very bad, I submitted a single two months ago and it dropped two weeks ago, nothing on the radio monitor. I know Artists that dropped this past Thursday they charting already…”

Heavy K came out to support Prince Kaybee and shared his experience with the record label and the impact it had on his career.

“Welcome to the club King! Those people put my career on hold, I was on my peak when I signed with them but they still didn’t do anything for me but a bunch of useless meetings with no changes, Kabelo unemali bro pay for your own things n release great music for your fans,” he wrote.

Universal did not respond to the two artists’ claims on social media at the time of publishing.

Mbalenhle Zuma