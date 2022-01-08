President Ramaphosa to deliver January 8 statement at 1pm

Johannesburg – ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa will today deliver the much-anticipated ANC’s January 8 statement, in a capped crowd of 2,000 for the ruling party’s 110 birthday celebration at the old Peter Mokaba stadium in Limpopo.

According to the party’s issued programme, Ramaphosa will take to the podium at 13:00, this afternoon to give a touch-base of ANC’s programme of action for the year.

The party’s birthday celebration is accompanied by a long-programme that incorporates of cultural activities, inter-faith prayers and live performances.

As part of commemorating the ANC’s historical event, the ruling party’s tripartite allinces such as Cosatu and Sacp will deliver messages of support.

The workers federation message of support will be delivered by Cosatu President Zingiswa Losi, while the communist party’s general-secretary Blade Nzimande will share a word on the Sacp’s endorsement to the ruling party’s commemoration event.

Limpopo’s finest artists such as Benny Mayengane, King Monada, Master KG, Makhadzi and Lufuno Dagada will entertain the attendees.

Ramaphosa is expected to touch on the party’s triple three key pillars that involves around: renewal, rebuilding and reconstruction of the movement, as the party gears up for its elective conference in December.

