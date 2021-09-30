REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
Covid-19

President Cyril Ramaphosa to hold a ‘family meeting’ tonight

By Sunday World
President Cyril Ramaphosa

Johannesburg – President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 8pm later this evening.

The president will address the nation on the latest developments on the country’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The President’s address follows meetings of the National Coronavirus Command Council, the President’s Coordinating Council and Cabinet.

The President’s address will be broadcast and streamed on a range of platforms that are accessible to South Africans and international audiences.

