Premier Sihle Zikalala hands over SUVs to KZN Zulu royal household

By Coceka Magubeni
KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala. Picture: Twitter @kzngov

Johannesburg- The Queen Mother and the Queens of the late Zulu king, Goodwill Zwelithini will spend Christmas driving new wheels as they have received brand new SUVs from the KwaZulu-Natal government.

This comes after KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala today handed over six brand new SUVs and announced a multi-million rand project to refurbish various palaces belonging to the Zulu Royal Household.

Zikalala also stated that the renovation of the King’s palaces will continue as it was disrupted by the advent of Covid-19.

He was accompanied by two MECs, MEC for Arts Culture Sport and Recreation Hlengiwe Mavimbela and MEC for Human Settlements and Public Works Ntuthuko Sibiya.

