Premier Sihle Zikalala hands over SUVs to KZN Zulu royal household

Johannesburg- The Queen Mother and the Queens of the late Zulu king, Goodwill Zwelithini will spend Christmas driving new wheels as they have received brand new SUVs from the KwaZulu-Natal government.

This comes after KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala today handed over six brand new SUVs and announced a multi-million rand project to refurbish various palaces belonging to the Zulu Royal Household.

Premier Sihle Zikalala @sziks accompanied by two MEC’s met with the Zulu Royal House to fulfil the commitment made to the late His Majesty King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu to refurbish palaces and handed over new vehicles for the use by the Queen Mother and the Queens. pic.twitter.com/BsXtDFT55t — KZN Provincial Gov (@kzngov) December 17, 2021

Zikalala also stated that the renovation of the King’s palaces will continue as it was disrupted by the advent of Covid-19.

He was accompanied by two MECs, MEC for Arts Culture Sport and Recreation Hlengiwe Mavimbela and MEC for Human Settlements and Public Works Ntuthuko Sibiya.

Six SUV’s were delivered today by the KZN Provincial Government to support the Queen Mother and the Queens of the late His Majesty King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu. #KZNGovSupportsZuluRoyalHouse pic.twitter.com/6akmymR5rC — KZN Provincial Gov (@kzngov) December 17, 2021

Take a look at what some on social media had to say about the announcement below:

For what? people in Kzn don't have water, electricity, roads…high rates of unemployement but government is busy doing useless things….How many millions for this cars….Cha ninesibindi esinenyongo eceleni. — Buhle KaGN (@buthlegn) December 17, 2021

Is this necessary, I am sure close to 7million has been spent on just vehicles for one wealthy family while we have so many poor people 😭😭😭😭 — sizwe (@thembakwayo) December 17, 2021

What a waste of money. — Glenn (@GlennJen) December 17, 2021

