Premier certain the men behind bars attacked Esther Mahlangu

Two men accused of robbing and assaulting the world renowned Esther Mahlangu are expected to appear in court today.

A stranger allegedly broke into the 86-year-old’s home in March, tied her down and stole her possessions, including a firearm. She was also assaulted during the robbery.

On Thursday Mpumalanga premier Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane announced that two suspects had been apprehended, adding that there were other suspects believed to be implicated in the robbery, but who will remain witnesses.

Mtsweni-Tsipane said: “The police were able to deduce exactly who did what, who is supposed to be apprehended, and who is supposed to be a witness in this regard. That is why we are saying that only two [people] were to be apprehended and the remaining ones will be witnesses in this case.”

She added that they are still waiting for an assessment report, which is about to be concluded.

“I have engaged the family that we are waiting for the assessment report that will ultimately give us a recommendation on what we need to do to the security improvement as recommended and guided by the report. It is work that is still under way.”

