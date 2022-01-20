Premier Bushy Maape solidifies relations with traditional leaders

Johannesburg – The North West Provincial Government has recommitted itself to work with traditional leaders to address challenges of socio-economic concern challenging the province.

Yesterday, the province’s Premier Bushy Maape paid a civility visit to the Barolong Boora Tshidi Royal Family in an attempt to solidify and strengthen relations with the traditional councils in the province.

According to Sello Tatai, Spokesperson to the Premier, the government has prioritised the socio-economic development of the provincial capital to expedite the delivery of services and job creation.

This includes the upgrading of the drainage systems as well as resurfacing the roads in Mahikeng and surrounding areas.

Kgosi Jeff Montshioa of Barolong Boora Tshidi deems the commitments by the government a step in the right direction.

“Mahikeng is the ancestral land of the Barolong people. They played an important role in the liberation and democratisation of this country. We are grateful that the government is now recognising this important role by honouring our forebears. We are also elated that they are forging a relationship in finding solutions to many challenges affecting our communities,” stated Kgosi Montshioa.

On the other hand, Premier Maape is adamant that these are ongoing efforts by the government in cementing relations with traditional leaders by expediting the delivery of services and creating jobs.

“Our priorities are centred on infrastructure development, service delivery as well as promoting and preserving the history of Barolong with the sole purpose of re-igniting tourism in the provincial capital. This will go a long way in creating jobs for our people. Moreover, this will attract investment and our people will be able to participate actively in the economy” said Premier Maape.

Further engagements between the government and Barolong Boora Tshidi will continue to ensure the implementation of commitments made.

