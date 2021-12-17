Premier Bushy Maape raises service delivery concerns

Johannesburg – North West Premier, Kaobitsa Maape urges communities to play an active role in helping the government address service delivery concerns.

According to the North West Government, Maape maintains part of expediting the delivery of services in various municipalities across the province will require active citizenry. He insists government alone will not be able to change the face of local government if residents are not playing their part.

Yesterday during the Provincial Service Address at Coligny, he stated that a permanent solution must be sought in promoting administrative efficiency and financial accountability in municipalities further encouraging communities to see to the success of Accelerated Service Delivery Program recently launched by the provincial government.

“This plan is primarily aimed at expediting the delivery of services in Municipalities through provision of basic services such as collection of refuse, clearing illegal dumping sites, addressing problems of water shortages and patching of potholes. If communities are not going to play an active part in this regard we’ll not be able achieve our desired objectives,” he said.

In a statement, the North West government affirmed that it is working hand in glove with the National Department of Water and Sanitation to execute the Provincial Water Master Plan which will assist the Province upscale uninterrupted delivery of water resources in a more planned and sustained manner.

“We are now happy to report that the Taung Dam will be commissioned within the next three months to alleviate water provision challenges in the Greater Taung Local Municipality. There is also a construction of a water pipeline which runs from Bloemhof Dam to Mamusa Local Municipality and the project will be completed in eight months.

“We want to improve our cities, lure investments to our shores and address the triple challenges of unemployment, poverty, and income inequalities,” the premier concluded.

