Prasa reveals reason why CEO was placed on precautionary suspension

Johannesburg – The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) has revealed that it placed Zolani Matthews, their CEO, on precautionary suspension because he failed to disclose that he holds British citizenship.

In a statement released on Saturday, Prasa said, “On the 17th of November 2021, PRASA Board of Control (BoC) was made aware of a letter from the Department of State Security that Mr Zolani Matthews’ Top Secret security clearance has been declined. The reason for this decision is due to his deliberate failure to disclose to Prasa that he holds British citizenship.”

Prasa said this disclosure came as a shock to them.

The statement further read, “Upon perusal of a declaration form signed on 8 May 2021 by Mr Matthews it was evident that he deliberately concealed this fact. The effect of that material non-disclosure by Mr Matthews is in breach of his contract of employment. It is upon receipt of this notification that the Board took a decision to place Mr Mathews on precautionary suspension on 18 November 2021.”

“The reason to place him on precautionary suspension is to ensure that further investigation is conducted without any interference. It is prudent for Mr Matthews not to attend to his duties whilst the investigation is underway The board would like to emphasise that Mr. Matthews remains an employee of PRASA pending the outcome of the investigation and the decision of the BoC.”

Prasa further said that the BoC would like to be given space to deal with this matter without further issuance of further statements to the media.

It further stated that the Board appointed Mr David Mphelo as the Acting Group CEO with immediate effect.

