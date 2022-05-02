Prasa derails Dudula leaders’ Metro Rail revival drive march

Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla “Lux” Dlamini and two other leaders of the movement have been interdicted by the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) from going ahead with what the organisers have dubbed the Metro Rail Revival Campaign protest march.

The interdict was obtained at the Joburg High Court. Dlamini, Peter Dimba, and Zandile Dabula are expected to try to convince the court that the order should not be made final.

Prasa became aware of the march, which was supposed to have taken place from April 5 to 7, when a pamphlet announcing the campaign, emblazoned with the words “Operation Dudula Metro Rail Revival Campaign”, was distributed in Soweto.

In the pamphlet, the organisers of the march encouraged South Africans to bring their tools to reconstruct the vandalised Metro Rail stations so that the trains, which are owned by Prasa, could start ferrying residents from the townships.

“Bring your spade, pick, hard or industrial brooms. Bring back our township economy to life.

“Petrol price is killing our people. Travelling by train is affordable,” reads the pamphlet.

Prasa took issue with the planned march and approached law firm Ramushu Mashie Twala Inc to interdict the organisers from proceeding with the march.

“The respondents are interdicted … from further implementing and/or carrying on with their Metro Rail revival campaign at any of the applicant’s premises.

“The respondents are interdicted from interfering with the normal administration of the applicant. The respondents are interdicted from intimidating, threatening, assaulting, and/or harassing any of the employees, staff members, officials, or representatives of the applicant,” reads the interdict.

The interdict also prohibits the three from organising and participating in any protest, protest meetings and protest marches at any of Prasa’s premises or within 1km of its premises without its written approval.

They have been called on to show cause why the order should not be made a final order of the “above honourable court”, at a date yet to be determined.

Attempts to solicit comments from Dlamini drew a blank as he did not respond to our phone calls and text messages.

Dlamini has been vocal against vandalism of Prasa property and theft of copper cables belonging to the parastatals which he has blamed on foreigners.

After Prasa’s interdict, Dlamini said, “It is only the community that will decide if they will continue or not.”

