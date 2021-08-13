PowerBall Plus player from Pretoria walks away with cool R8 million jackpot

Johannesburg – The National Lottery Operator, Ithuba has announced that the PowerBall Plus jackpot from Tuesday 10 August 2021 of over R8 Million has been won.

The winning ticket was purchased at Brazil Cafe in Pretoria North.

The lucky winner spent R22.50 on the winning ticket using the Quick Pick selection method.

The winning numbers from this draw are 03, 12, 17, 37, 38, and the PowerBall is 17.

CEO of Ithuba, Charmaine Mabuza, said, “Congratulations to our newest PowerBall Plus winner, our Winner Services Department is ready to receive the winner. The first step will be to validate the winning ticket and offer the winner free trauma counselling and financial advisory services. The advisory services are to help our winners deal with the life-changing moments they experience and to assist our winners with their financial planning, as we do with all winners of R50 000 and above. We encourage all players, to check their tickets as they may be our latest Millionaire”, said Mabuza.

On the other hand, the PowerBall jackpots for tonight’s draw, Friday 13 August 2021 is estimated at R25 Million.

