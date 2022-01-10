REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
E-edition
Subscribe
VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
News

Power of the Dog and West Side Story get top honours at Golden Globes

By Sunday World
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 09: Golden Globes are seen during the 79th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 09, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Hollywood Foreign Press Association)

Johannesburg – The winners of the prestigious Golden Globes awards have been announced in a live blog.

The Power of the Dog and West Side Story on Sunday took the top film prizes.

Below is the full list of winners from the awards:

Best Motion Picture, Drama – The Power of the Dog

Best Picture, Musical or Comedy – West Side Story

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama – Will Smith, King Richard

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama – Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy – Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick … Boom!

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy – Rachel Zegler, West Side Story

Best Director, Motion Picture – Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture – Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Best Supporting Actress, Motion Picture – Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Best Television Series, Drama – Succession

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy – Hacks

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama – Jeremy Strong, Succession

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama – Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Pose

Best Performance by an Actor in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy – Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Best Performance by an Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy – Jean Smart, Hacks

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television – The Underground Railroad

Best Performance by an Actor, Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture made for Television – Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Best Performance by an Actress, Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television – Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

Best Supporting Actor, Television – O Yeong-su, Squid Game

Best Supporting Actress, Television – Sarah Snook, Succession

Best Original Score, Motion Picture – Hans Zimmer, Dune

Best Picture, Foreign Language – Drive My Car — Japan

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture – Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Best Original Song, Motion Picture – Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell, No Time to Die from No Time to Die

Best Motion Picture, Animated – Encanto

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here. 

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here. 

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author

Latest News

Most Read Posts

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Sunday World Notifications Would you like to receive notifications on latest updates? No Yes