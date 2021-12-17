Post Offices open throughout festive season

Johannesburg – All branches of the South African Post Office will remain open on weekdays and Saturday mornings throughout the festive season.

Although, the majority of Post Office branches are closed on Sundays and public holidays some selected Post Offices in shopping centres are open.

Post Office has, in a statement, determined dates on which people can make their visits depending on the last three digits of their ID numbers. The dates are as follows:

Date ID number ending in 20 Dec 2021 084 and 089 21 Dec 2021 080 and 085 22 Dec 2021 081 and 086 23 Dec 2021 082 and 087 24 Dec 2021 No payments 27 Dec 2021 No payments 28 Dec 2021 083 and 088 29 Dec 2021 084 and 089 30 Dec 2021 080 and 085 31 Dec 2021 No payments

“The first week of every month is reserved for the payment of SASSA grants to the elderly and disabled as well as child grants. The rest of the month is dedicated to the payment of SRD grants.

“SRD SASSA beneficiaries must visit a Post Office branch only after they have received an SMS informing them that the grant is available. If a beneficiary’s cellphone was used to apply for one grant only, they can also receive the grant from any Pick ‘n Pay or Boxer supermarket,” the statement read.

Furthermore, Post Office said regular transactions, such as the payment of motor vehicle licences, account payments, and sending and collection of parcels, remain available.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author