Post Office grounds services to Ukraine and Russia

The SA Post Office has suspended services to Ukraine and Russia.

The state-owned mail and delivery entity said in a statement on Wednesday that it would not be able to render services the two east European countries that are currently locked in a war.

“The SA Post Office is unable to dispatch mail to Russia and Ukraine at this time. The air mail service remains available to almost 40 countries [around the world] and the surface mail service to more than 50 countries,” reads the statement.

Recent reports have laid bare the difficulties that foreigners of African descent, mostly students, are going through in the war-torn Ukraine.

Since Russia declared war on Ukraine on Thursday last week, Africans had been trying to escape to safer neighbouring countries such as Poland and Hungary.

