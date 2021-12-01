Popular Taboo nightclub owner, Chris Coutroulis has passed away

Johannesburg – A popular club owner has died after a long battle with cancer.

While the world is mourning the death of the much-loved fashion designer Virgil Abloh, South African entertainment has lost another giant in the industry.

Taboo nightclub owner Chris Coutroulis succumbed to cancer yesterday.

Chris has hosted everyone from R Kelly, Drake to even politicians.

Condolences poured in for Coutroulis, who is also a husband to former Miss SA Vanessa Carreira.

Whilst family have yet to release a statement, a few local celebrities have been paying tribute to the late club businessmen.

DJ’s Major League, Chris Nkosi, DJ Timo, DJ Franky, DJ Voodoo all shared message of their fond memories with Chris.

May your soul Rest In Peace OG🙏🏾😔💔 pic.twitter.com/i1ncLMWsQE — AMAWELE 🎹🏆 (@MAJORLEAGUEDJZ) November 30, 2021

The North Remembers! 💔

The entertainment industry will never be the same.🕯️

Uncle Chris thank you 😔🙏🏽. You are so very much loved and appreciated.

Condolences to the Coutroulis family.

Our thoughts and prayers are with you! pic.twitter.com/YJFS3JU5uY — CALLING 🔥📞🔥📞🔥 (@Dj_Timo_SA) December 1, 2021

May your soul rest in peace. Thank you giving 21 year old me a platform amongst the best at the time (2005). Hennessy Fridays at Taboo were epic. Thursdays at Cocoon changed my life as well. #RIPChris #Taboo pic.twitter.com/aR6auuGM8b — DJ Franky (@FrankySA) November 30, 2021

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vanessa Carreira-Coutroulis (@vanessa_carreira)

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author