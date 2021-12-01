VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
Popular Taboo nightclub owner, Chris Coutroulis has passed away

By Ashley Lechman
Chris Coutroulis. Image: Twitter.
Johannesburg – A popular club owner has died after a long battle with cancer.

While the world is mourning the death of the much-loved fashion designer Virgil Abloh, South African entertainment has lost another giant in the industry.

Taboo nightclub owner Chris Coutroulis succumbed to cancer yesterday.

Chris has hosted everyone from R Kelly, Drake to even politicians.

Condolences poured in for Coutroulis, who is also a husband to former Miss SA Vanessa Carreira.

Whilst family have yet to release a statement, a few local celebrities have been paying tribute to the late club businessmen.

DJ’s Major League, Chris Nkosi, DJ Timo, DJ Franky, DJ Voodoo all shared message of their fond memories with Chris.

