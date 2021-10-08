Polygamy advocate Musa Mseleku brought to tears on screen

Johannesburg – Mzansi Magic’s ‘Uthando Ne Sthembu’ polygamist activist struggled to control his emotions and shed tears of joy on screen.

The Mseleku wives hosted a surprise party for their husband Musa Mseleku, to celebrate his birthday at the fourth wife’s ‘MaNgwabe’ establishment, Maqaqa.

As expected the wives spent half the day preparing and getting ready.

When he was finally invited in at the venue -to his surprise, seated on a well-dined table were his four wives and children.

Each episode shows us how Mseleku and his wives try to navigate life, their different family dynamics, sisterhood, and traditions within their isithembu in the modern world.

As the program proceeded, he was slowly but surely adapting to the unprecedented unity.

He said he is not used to being on the receiving end of the stick as he has to be the provider at all times and make sure that his family is well taken care of.

His third wife MaKhumalo said he is not appreciated as he should be, hence the tears of joy.

I dont think Musa Mseleku is appreciated enough,His done so much for his Family ~Thobile Makhumalo#Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/PT7jZqBDnv — IG:Joy-Zelda (@joy_zelda) October 7, 2021

While he showed gratitude saying that he has been longing for this moment, the matriach MaCele Mseleku was concerned.

“ubaba useya guga usevele akhale nje” she said, meaning Musa is getting old and is now easily triggered.

Not Makhulu saying Musa is hitting old age,That is why he is becoming a cry baby #Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/hPEHCNs5xs — Relebohile Limba (@RelebohileLimba) October 7, 2021

You'd swear it was Mseleku's funeral, a man who cries like this when he's happy never cries when he's sad #Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/RbvJ3e4IPQ — Simtho Biyela 🌐 (@SimthoBiyela) October 7, 2021

Seeing Musa cry tears of joy 🥺. Indoda must cry 😪💦💦 #Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/1Bj4zFzBv0 — 🇿🇦 Nolali 👠👠 (@Amza_5) October 7, 2021

She always makes noise about unity but does opposite🙄🙄🙄#Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/P87VglLvXG — Lisa❤️❤️ (@yozalolo) September 30, 2021

Shem maan, yaz when you are used to be the giver and hardly ever the receiver kuba nje. Celebrate your loved ones always even if it's small. #Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/HbORkGDRWj — EntleImbali (@EntleImbali) October 7, 2021

Nompilo Zulu