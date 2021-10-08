REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
News

Polygamy advocate Musa Mseleku brought to tears on screen

By Nompilo Zulu
Nokukhanya Mseleku (MaYeni),Busisiwe Mseleku (Mamkhulu),Musa Mseleku,Mbali Mseleku, Thobile Mseleku (MaKhumalo) and Mbali Mseleku (MaNgwabe arrives on red carpet ahead of the DSTV Mzansi Viewers Awards on August 26, 2017 in Sandton, South Africa. The awards were hosted at the Sandton Convention Centre. (Photo by Gallo Images / Sowetan / Veli Nhlapo)

Johannesburg – Mzansi Magic’s ‘Uthando Ne Sthembu’ polygamist activist struggled to control his emotions and shed tears of joy on screen.

The Mseleku wives hosted a surprise party for their husband Musa Mseleku, to celebrate his birthday at the fourth wife’s ‘MaNgwabe’ establishment, Maqaqa.

As expected the wives spent half the day preparing and getting ready.

When he was finally invited in at the venue -to his surprise, seated on a well-dined table were his four wives and children.

Each episode shows us how Mseleku and his wives try to navigate life, their different family dynamics, sisterhood, and traditions within their isithembu in the modern world.

As the program proceeded, he was slowly but surely adapting to the unprecedented unity.

He said he is not used to being on the receiving end of the stick as he has to be the provider at all times and make sure that his family is well taken care of.

His third wife MaKhumalo said he is not appreciated as he should be, hence the tears of joy.

While he showed gratitude saying that he has been longing for this moment, the matriach MaCele Mseleku was concerned.

“ubaba useya guga usevele akhale nje” she said, meaning Musa is getting old and is now easily triggered.

