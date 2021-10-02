Political parties sign IEC pledge to uphold code of conduct

Johannesburg – Political parties contesting the 2021 Local Government Elections signed the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC)’s pledge to uphold Electoral Act.

The IEC says is ready to deliver the upcoming elections with unwavering consistency and commitment to South Africa’s democracy.

The registered political parties who have registered to contest the elections committed to abiding by all rules and regulations that the IEC has set out.

The IEC hosted the signing ceremony chaired by Chairperson of the IEC Glen Mashinini, which required political parties to publicly commit to uphold the provisions.

Mashini said the IEC developed an innovative online reporting platform to assist communities to report any form of illegal activities.

“We are also pleased to announce that, following a global rise in disinformation, especially through digital platforms, we are announcing an innovative online reporting platform for citizens to report instances of alleged digital disinformation.”

This ceremony incorporated of 15 political leaders from various representing the National Party Liaison Committee.

IEC’s Mashinini said there are over 325 political parties that will contest these elections.

“Majority of whom are not here, they will sign and commit to the Code at similar gatherings in the provinces where a majority are contesting,” says. Mashinini

“In order to contests elections our prescripts demand that all political parties and candidate abide by the Code of Conduct,” he elaborates.

According to ICE, political parties will be banned from elections if they fail to abide by the following codes of conduct – using language which provokes violence; intimidation of candidates or voters, publishing false information about other candidates or parties, plagiarizing any other party’s symbols.

The Chief Electoral Officer has certified the voters roll on 26 September.

Amongst the registered voters, more than 26.2 million of 55% majority rule are women.

Gauteng province has the biggest representation on the voters roll with 6.1 million voters.

Second comes the province of Kwazulu-Natal with 5.4 million voters.

The biggest age cohort on the voters’ roll is 30-39 years at 6.7 million representing 25%.

The 26.2 million registered voters stand at 67.9% of the estimated voting-age population of 38 million.

In terms of registration coverage, the Eastern Cape province has the highest coverage at 79.9 percent of estimated voting-age population, second comes Kwazulu-Natal at 75.8%.

The Free State province sits at 75.3% coming to the third position.

A total of 99 116 candidates were nominated to contest these elections, with 63 409 contesting as ward candidates and 35 707 as PR candidates.

There are 1 718 independent candidates contesting these elections.

The Commission has received a total of 314 392 applications for special votes.

Sunday World

Author



Thomas Lethoba