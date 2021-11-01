VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
News

Political parties give one last push for votes

By Anelisa Sibanda
Former con court judge Dikgang Moseneke has recommended that elections be postponed to early next year Picture: Bongiwe Mchunu

Johannesburg- Political leaders have taken to social media and asked for citizens to vote for them in order to win the local government elections.

EFF’s Mbuyiseni Ndlozi took to his Twitter, with his family and wrote, “In my house, we vote EFF.

The ruling party, ANC shared snaps of its comrades who have cast the vote for the ANC.

Cyril Ramaphosa shared a picture of himself voting in Soweto.

Herman Mashaba’s Action SA also did a thread on why people should vote for them.

“First, we want to make sure our inner-cities are reclaimed from criminal elements. Inner cities should be a place where residents live, work, and play in a safe environment,” a tweet said.

The DA also shared that they are all about restoring dignity and getting things done is their priority and encouraged people to go out and vote for DA.

