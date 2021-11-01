Political parties give one last push for votes

Johannesburg- Political leaders have taken to social media and asked for citizens to vote for them in order to win the local government elections.

EFF’s Mbuyiseni Ndlozi took to his Twitter, with his family and wrote, “In my house, we vote EFF.

The ruling party, ANC shared snaps of its comrades who have cast the vote for the ANC.

Cyril Ramaphosa shared a picture of himself voting in Soweto.

Herman Mashaba’s Action SA also did a thread on why people should vote for them.

“First, we want to make sure our inner-cities are reclaimed from criminal elements. Inner cities should be a place where residents live, work, and play in a safe environment,” a tweet said.

The DA also shared that they are all about restoring dignity and getting things done is their priority and encouraged people to go out and vote for DA.

Take a look at some of the country’s politicians activities on social media below:

It really felt good to be able to cast my vote during this local government election. Voting is an affirmation of our constitutional democracy and as I voted of the many heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice, fighting to ensure that the right to vote was extended to all of us. pic.twitter.com/Urc1Umj5Oj — Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 #VoteANC (@CyrilRamaphosa) November 1, 2021

🇿🇦 Why should you #VoteActionSA? 𝗔 𝘁𝗵𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗱 🌇 First, we want to make sure our inner-cities are reclaimed from criminal elements. Inner cities should be a place where residents live, work, and play in a safe environment. pic.twitter.com/rRYrSzDLW1 — ActionSA (@Action4SA) November 1, 2021

🇿🇦| Restoring dignity and getting things done is our priority! Go out and #VoteDA. https://t.co/IAIFMeA2fd — Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) November 1, 2021

To read more political news and views from this week's newspaper, click here.

Sunday World

Anelisa Sibanda