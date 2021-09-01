Police Sergeant accused of raping his girlfriend’s daughter

Johannesburg – A police sergeant appeared in the East London Magistrate’s court yesterday for the alleged rape of his girlfriend’s 14-year-old daughter.

The 50-year-old, who faces two counts of rape, was arrested by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate on Tuesday, this week.

Regional National Prosecuting authority spokesperson Anelisa Ngcakani said the man lived with his girlfriend and her daughter in East London.

“It is alleged that on 25 August 2021 the 50-year-old man returned home during the day from work and found the girl alone at home. The teenage girl was in the kitchen when he allegedly approached her and touched her in an inappropriate manner. It is alleged that she resisted his advances. It is further alleged that he then went into his room. She then followed him and asked him if she should prepare food for him as this was a chore which was delegated to her by him and her mother. The sergeant instead allegedly raped her.The 14-year-old girl reported the alleged crime to her aunt who in turn reported the matter to the police,” said Ngcakani.

The case was postponed to 15 September for formal bail application.

“The NPA will oppose bail as this is a schedule 6 offence which means that it falls under the most serious category of offences for purposes of bail,” said Ngcakani.

Sunday World

Author



Somaya Stockenstroom