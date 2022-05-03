Police investigate as Hillary Gardee’s murder sends shock waves

A flood of condolences continues to stream in following the death of former EFF secretary-general Godrich Gardee’s daughter, Hillary, whose body was found outside Nelspruit in Mpumalanga early on Tuesday.

Hillary was reported missing after she vanished from the Nelspruit CBD on Friday. At the time, she was reportedly last seen in the company of a three-year-old child, who had since been reunited with the family.

Media reports quoted Mpumalanga police spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdhluli as saying Hillary’s body, which has since been positively identified by the family, was discovered by a group of people on their way to work.

“There were some wounds on her head and police are now investigating a murder case,” Mdhluli was quoted as saying.

“Anyone with information that may assist police in the investigation, maybe people who know who the killer is, can call the Crime Stop number at 08600-10111. Alternatively, members of the public can send information via MySaps app. All information will be treated as confidential and callers may opt to remain anonymous.”

EFF spokesperson Sinawo Thambo said Hillary, 28, was an enthusiastic, kind, and loving individual who had a passion for information technology.

Below are messages of condolences from politicians:

They killed her; #HerNameIsHillaryGardee. The daughter of our former SG Commissar @GardeeGodrich.May her soul rest in perfect permanent peace; we will find them.💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/QZs0J4CzaG — Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) May 3, 2022

Appreciation tweet for her let's show her some love may her soul rest in peace #HerNameIsHillaryGardee pic.twitter.com/tK36yRyVRq — Diego_Chuene (@Diegochuene) May 3, 2022

They took her life… Hillary Gardee is no more… strength to you SG @GardeeGodrich and the entire family during this time of grief… 💔💔💔#HerNameisHillaryGardee Rest in Peace sister… pic.twitter.com/7kIhKjEHHt — Vuyani Pambo (@vuyanipambo) May 3, 2022

SAD. Women should not be Killed, but be Valued. #HerNameIsHillaryGardee https://t.co/ktsuiH71dI — ALVINBOTES DEPUTY MINISTER (#DIRCO) (@alvinbotes) May 3, 2022

Deepest condolences brother @GardeeGodrich I am so so sorry. 💔

JUST IN | Godrich Gardee's missing daughter found dead near Mbombela – EFF https://t.co/Q2MeGEyCEP — Zelda la Grange ©™✌ (@ZeldalaGrangeSA) May 3, 2022

This is so sad and heartbreaking… We send our most sincere condolences to Secretary General @GardeeGodrich! Rest In Peace Hillary Gardee! 💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔 https://t.co/Xl5edKQneo — Floyd Shivambu (@FloydShivambu) May 3, 2022

The fact that it is easy to be killed in this country than to get a job is scary. My her soul rest in peace. #RIPHillaryGardee https://t.co/cU19iYWWZw — Chief Erican, MBA (@EricanSA) May 3, 2022

As National Alliance of Workers Union (NAWU) we send our deepest condolences to the @GardeeGodrich family and the @EFFSouthAfrica, for the passing of Hillary Gardee, may her soul rest in peace. #RestInPeace pic.twitter.com/htaouEc3hd — National Alliance of Workers Union (@NAWUTradeunion) May 3, 2022

Also read: https://sundayworld.co.za/breaking-news/missing-eff-leader-godrich-gardees-daughter-found-dead/

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author