Police battling to identify a woman who died at the police station

Bethelsdorp police in the Eastern Cape have opened an inquest docket after an unidentified woman was found lying dead on the floor of a police station toilet at the beginning of April.

The police are also appealing for community’s assistance to identify the woman.

“She was wearing a black and white sweater and a blanket was wrapped around her waist. The woman is aged between 40 and 50,” said police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu.

Anyone who can help identify the woman or know of a person who has been missing for a while can contact Detective Warrant Officer Osher Bergman at SAPS Bethelsdorp on 041 404 3009/083 980 5552 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111, or go to the nearest police station.

