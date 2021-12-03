Police arrest mother of deceased two-year-old girl

Johannesburg – Police have found the mother of a two-year-old toddler who was found dead at their family home in Eldorado Park on Wednesday evening.

She had disappeared with the passport of the father of the child but police tracked her down yesterday evening in Freedom Park.

Constable Roxanne Gibb from the Eldorado Park South African Police Services (SAPS) Communications said the 22-year-old suspect is suspected to have been involved in the gruesome murder of the little girl.

The toddler was found by her father when he returned from work in a pool of blood. A case of murder is currently under investigation.

“According to the father of the deceased two-year-old baby girl, he had left home the Wednesday morning at about 05h30 and all was in order. He further alleges that upon his return from work at approximately 18h15 on the same day, he noticed that the house was still locked. Upon opening the door with his key, he discovered the lifeless body of his two-year-old daughter lying in a pool of blood,” said Gibb.

