Plaintiff’s brother says he fears Zondo

Johannesburg – The second witness in the Bishop Zondo trial returned to the stand, for cross-examination, at the Pretoria High Court on Wednesday morning.

The witness who is a relative to the accused and brother of the plaintiff was cross-examined by the defence, on events that took place during the time of a family meeting after the plaintiff opened a case against Zondo.

The witness was further examined on events that took place prior to the meeting including the state of their lives growing up.

The complainant’s brother shared to the court that he had a good relationship with the accused as they grew up and further revealed that their families were also on good terms.

He mentioned to the court that he slept together with his sister and their grandmother in the same bedroom.

The defence further probed into the alleged R25 000 meant for medical purposes.

The witness revealed to the court that the money was not meant for the plaintiff to get psychological help however Zondo “demanded that charges be dropped” after offering them the money.

The witness told the court that Zondo also asked that the money be recorded for the purposes of tax, “He said he is a tax-paying man”.

Earlier in the week, the court heard that in addition to the money, the plaintiff was also offered a horse, cattle, a goat, and other goods.

The witness testified that the plaintiff rejected all of them.

The witness later revealed that he fears Zondo.

The defence asked if he feared Zondo dating back from 40 years ago or he is only fearing him now and the witness told the court that he has always feared Zondo from the time they were young.

The defence argued that Zondo came from a very poor family further, “He was malnourished, he was a very small boy, as you can see he is still very small even for an adult. He is a small man”.

In conjunction, the defence further probed into the witness’ conduct in contacting Zondo considering that “he fears him”.

The witness said he had hopes that they would, one day, be on good terms as relatives.

The defence further revealed that Zondo visited the witness prior to his [witness] father’s death and after that, he was then asked if Zondo’s presence ever made him “shiver”.

The witness told the court that although he did not shiver, the fear was there.

The court was adjourned and scheduled to resume on Thursday at 10 am.

The witness will return to the doc for cross-examination.

Members of the Rivers of Living Water church stood and waited for Zondo to leave court.

“We are waiting to praise our father as he leaves court then we will also leave,” explained one of the church members who sat in court.

See what happened outside the court today:

Outside the court today were not only the supporters but Mandisa Mashego also brought along with her protesters who stand against acts of sexual misconduct.

They held placards written ‘real men don’t rape’.

